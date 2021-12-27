Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Trading Up 3.7%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 3,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 705,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 498.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

