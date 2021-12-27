Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $49,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

