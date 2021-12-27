Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus American Express (NYSE:AXP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 45.17 $322.32 million N/A N/A American Express $36.09 billion 3.52 $3.14 billion $9.57 17.16

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Coinbase Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coinbase Global and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67 American Express 1 10 6 0 2.29

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $372.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. American Express has a consensus price target of $180.93, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than American Express.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54% American Express 19.54% 28.48% 3.67%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats American Express on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

