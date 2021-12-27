Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,059 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $150.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $123.33 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

