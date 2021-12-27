Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 642.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 172,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,922,000.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

