Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 100,365 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

