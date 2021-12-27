Comparing Entergy (NYSE:ETR) & CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Entergy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Entergy and CBRE Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 3 5 0 2.63 CBRE Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entergy currently has a consensus price target of $115.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. CBRE Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given CBRE Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBRE Acquisition is more favorable than Entergy.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and CBRE Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 11.11% 11.08% 2.11% CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entergy and CBRE Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.11 billion 2.19 $1.41 billion $6.19 17.79 CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than CBRE Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of CBRE Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entergy beats CBRE Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

About CBRE Acquisition

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.