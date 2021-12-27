Comparing Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A Align Technology 19.70% 21.88% 14.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Align Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A Align Technology $2.47 billion 20.86 $1.78 billion $9.30 70.32

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vicarious Surgical and Align Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Align Technology 0 1 12 0 2.92

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.29%. Align Technology has a consensus price target of $735.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Align Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Align Technology beats Vicarious Surgical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment comprises of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

