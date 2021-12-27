Comparing Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $1.10 billion 17.58 $507.80 million $1.38 31.00

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Theta Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 10 0 2.83

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $54.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.31%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 51.28% 10.38% 10.19%

Risk & Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Theta Gold Mines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

