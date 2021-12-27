Compton Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Compton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 34,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.