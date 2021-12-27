Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Up 5.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.41 and last traded at $75.93. Approximately 16,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,768,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.71.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $172,357,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $70,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

