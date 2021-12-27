Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $241.09

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $241.09 and last traded at $241.09, with a volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.