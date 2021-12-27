Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Earns “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a $41.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at $24,316,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 163.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after buying an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.