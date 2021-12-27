Contrasting MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -692.36% -166.48% -42.75% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

25.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 400.29%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 469.80%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 43.89 -$298.46 million ($1.23) -4.66 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York.

