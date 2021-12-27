Contrasting Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

92.1% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.40 billion 2.58 $31.25 million $3.02 29.40 Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 11.66 -$10.30 million ($1.22) -63.91

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.61% 20.68% 8.80% Kura Sushi USA -15.86% -35.93% -13.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Roadhouse and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 10 8 1 2.53 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus target price of $105.74, indicating a potential upside of 19.09%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $67.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.04%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Kura Sushi USA on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.