Convex Finance (CVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Billion

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $2.11 billion and $75.42 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $48.51 or 0.00095426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.54 or 0.07904725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,848.07 or 1.00021428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 79,620,748 coins and its circulating supply is 43,586,056 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

