Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.25 Million

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce $101.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $85.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $368.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $414.68 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $19.85 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

