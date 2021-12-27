Corra.Finance (CORA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $57,203.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 62.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $2.30 million and $57,203.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00002997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.28 or 0.07931960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,252.90 or 1.00051130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

