Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Shares of COST stock opened at $550.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

