Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,917,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.85. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

