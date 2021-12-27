Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 60.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fiserv by 22.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 45.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

