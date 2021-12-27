Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $47.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 2.78% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $47,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,776 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY opened at $98.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

