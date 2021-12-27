Curate Achieves Market Cap of $21.94 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Curate has a total market cap of $21.94 million and $794,718.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curate has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00005065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00213846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,893 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

