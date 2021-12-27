Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post $60.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $60.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $49.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $225.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cutera by 135.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 48.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,002. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $701.40 million, a P/E ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.58.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.