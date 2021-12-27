DAOventures (DVD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,087.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $714,950.17 and $3,087.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007489 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004085 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003808 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

