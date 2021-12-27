Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $349.02 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

