Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $205.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

