Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 82,809 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 82,809 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $4,318,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 108.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

