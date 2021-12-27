Davidson Trust Co. Buys 377 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $278.12 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

