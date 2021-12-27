Davidson Trust Co. Buys Shares of 13,000 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Davidson Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Saratoga Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAR. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

NYSE:SAR opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $333.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

