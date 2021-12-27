Davidson Trust Co. Has $755,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $476.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

