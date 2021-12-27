Davidson Trust Co. Sells 1,642 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter.

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

