Davidson Trust Co. Sells 170 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $221.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

