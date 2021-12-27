Davidson Trust Co. Sells 78 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.34. The firm has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

