DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.28% of DaVita worth $270,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $54,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.