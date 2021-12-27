Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.83 and last traded at $45.21. Approximately 10,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 559,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,475 shares of company stock worth $2,430,959. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

