Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 13,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,099,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

DM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 43,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

