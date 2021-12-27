DigixDAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,312.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $62.25 million and approximately $67,312.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $776.26 or 0.01496137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.76 or 0.00392713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00046585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00214972 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,194 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

