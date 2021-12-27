Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 222,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,737,005 shares.The stock last traded at $83.83 and had previously closed at $84.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $294,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

