Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,980 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 663,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

