Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $615.01. 959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $633.84 and its 200-day moving average is $607.75. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

