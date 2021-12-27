Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.98. 17,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,600. The company has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average of $200.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

