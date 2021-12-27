Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $41,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

TROW stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.14. 6,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,564. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.82 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.