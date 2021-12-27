Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

