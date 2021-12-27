DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DDI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

