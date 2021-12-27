DREP (DREP) Tops One Day Volume of $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One DREP coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.67 or 0.00211323 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

