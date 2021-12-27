Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $545.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 747.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 291,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ducommun by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ducommun by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 209.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

