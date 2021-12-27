Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after buying an additional 149,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

