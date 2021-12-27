Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $703,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

