Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 864 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

